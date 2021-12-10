'S. Korea Plans to Play Role of Previous Olympics Host'

Photo : YONHAP News

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun said South Korea plans to play the role of a previous host of the Olympics in regard to government officials attending the 2022 Winter Olympics Games in Beijing.Choi made the remark on Thursday on a radio program, saying it’s significant that the most recent Olympics have been held in Northeast Asia, including Pyeongchang and Tokyo, and now Beijing.His remarks suggest that Seoul is leaning toward not taking part in the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics. However, he was quick to add that the government has not yet reached a decision on the matter.Choi was repeating a senior presidential official’s remarks issued the previous day that the government is not reviewing a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics and also has not decided if government officials will attend.So far, the U.S., Australia, Britain and Canada are implementing diplomatic boycotts of the upcoming Olympics, while Japan is said to be considering the move. New Zealand is not sending officials, though said it's mostly due to COVID-19.