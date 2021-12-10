Japan's Ruling Party Launches Task Force on Response to Dokdo Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party(DP) has launched a task force in protest of a recent visit to the Dokdo islets by South Korea's police commissioner.The task force held its first meeting on Wednesday and discussed key issues concerning Seoul and Tokyo.Senior official Kenji Yamada said the task force was formed amid calls for a response that “would hurt South Korea” concerning Korean National Police Agency Commissioner General Kim Chang-yong’s Dokdo visit, and to demonstrate a stern stance.Head of the task force Masahisa Sato said the organization will mull over responses to not only the Dokdo visit but also South Korean court rulings on compensating victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor and sex slavery.The task force is also set to review South Korea’s bans on fishery imports from some Japanese prefectures and Seoul’s protest over Japan’s planned discharge of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.Sato stressed the need to take additional measures at the party-level for the Dokdo visit, saying Tokyo’s repeated protests on the matter were not enough. Also present at the meeting was a vice minister-level official from Japan’s Foreign Ministry.The LDP plans to devise a set of measures on the pending issues and officially deliver it to the Japanese foreign ministry.