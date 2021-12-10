Menu Content

Book Promo Events Related to Presidential Candidates Prohibited from Thursday

Written: 2021-12-09 11:31:04Updated: 2021-12-09 15:03:50

Photo : YONHAP News

With 90 days left until the nation’s 20th presidential election, events marking the publication of books related to presidential candidates will not be allowed from Thursday. 

The National Election Commission added that the advertisement of books, plays, films or photographs exhibiting the name of political parties or candidates will be prohibited. 

Candidates will be allowed to appear on media outlets only through news coverage or in TV debates. 

During the 90 days leading up to the race, lawmakers and local council members will only be allowed to give briefings on parliamentary activities via direct phone calls, text messages, e-mails or websites, and not through assemblies and reports.

Public officials who intend to run must resign by Thursday in line with the Public Official Election Act. This rule, however, won’t apply to legislators.
