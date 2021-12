Photo : YONHAP News

Mega hit Netflix series "Squid Game" ranked among the top ten searches in 2021 on both Google and Google Korea.According to Google Korea on Thursday, "Squid Game" was the third most searched phrase on its platform.Metaverse-based online game "Roblox" topped the list by the South Korean unit of Google, followed by "reservation for COVID-19 vaccination." Fourth was "stock price of Tesla," and fifth, "bitcoin."Searches for the “Australia versus India” match in the 2021 International Cricket Council(ICC) Men's T20 World Cup topped Google's global list.Next on the list was “India versus England,” another match in the same tournament, followed by the “Indian Premier League(IPL)” and the “National Basketball Association(NBA),” with "Squid Game" ranking ninth.