Pentagon Official: New SPG Aimed at Countering N. Korean Threats, Other Challenges

Written: 2021-12-09 11:45:29Updated: 2021-12-09 15:16:28

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. have updated their wartime contingency plans in a bid to counter the threat from North Korea and other regional challenges, according to a senior U.S. defense official. 

U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl made the remark on Wednesday during a virtual meeting organized by U.S. online news outlet Defense One. 

His comments came a week after South Korea and the U.S. approved a new Strategic Planning Guidance(SPG) to update the allies' wartime operational plans during the annual joint Security Consultative Meeting.

Kahl said the U.S. planning with South Korea “is robust” and continues to evolve considering threats posted by Pyongyang and other challenges in the region. 

He said the updated plans are “the next turn of the crank” in terms of ongoing planning and the evolution of the South Korea-U.S. alliance which he described as being “as strong as it's ever been.”
