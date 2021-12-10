Sports Former MLB All-Star Signs $1 Mln Deal with Kiwoom Heroes

Former major league All-Star Yasiel Puig, nicknamed “The Wild Horse,” has signed with the Korea Baseball Organization(KBO).



The Kiwoon Heroes announced Thursday that they signed a one-year deal with the Cuban outfielder for one million U.S. dollars, the maximum amount allowed for first-year foreign players in the KBO.



General manager Ko Hyung-wook recently visited the Dominican Republic where Puig was playing to make the offer in person.



Puig, who had hoped to return to the major league, decided to join the KBO as there was no guarantee that spring camp nor the MLB season would kick off on time.



The outfielder made an impressive debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2013, when legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully started calling Puig the "Wild Horse." He batted point-319 in 104 games with 19 home runs and 42 RBIs, finishing runner-up for the National League Rookie of the Year.