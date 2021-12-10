S. Korea, US Hold First Meeting of Semiconductor Partnership

Photo : Getty Images Bank

South Korea and the U.S. launched a new bilateral dialogue platform Thursday for the semiconductor sector, discussing ways to boost cooperation in the chip supply chain.The two nations formed the Semiconductor Partnership Dialogue as a follow-up to the South Korea-U.S. summit held in May, and aims to yield tangible results in bilateral chip supply cooperation.The virtual inaugural talks brought together director-level officials from governments, businesses and related organizations, including Seoul's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the U.S. Department of Commerce.Both sides shared their current chip supply situations and sought ways to strengthen the future supply chain, as well as discussed boosting cooperation in technology development, manpower and investment.The next working group meeting will be held in the first quarter of next year, to analyze future chip supply and demand and seek ways to ward off factors that destabilize the supply chain.