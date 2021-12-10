Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

S. Korea, US Hold First Meeting of Semiconductor Partnership

Written: 2021-12-09 14:40:12Updated: 2021-12-09 16:09:37

S. Korea, US Hold First Meeting of Semiconductor Partnership

Photo : Getty Images Bank

South Korea and the U.S. launched a new bilateral dialogue platform Thursday for the semiconductor sector, discussing ways to boost cooperation in the chip supply chain.

The two nations formed the Semiconductor Partnership Dialogue as a follow-up to the South Korea-U.S. summit held in May, and aims to yield tangible results in bilateral chip supply cooperation.

The virtual inaugural talks brought together director-level officials from governments, businesses and related organizations, including Seoul's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the U.S. Department of Commerce. 

Both sides shared their current chip supply situations and sought ways to strengthen the future supply chain, as well as discussed boosting cooperation in technology development, manpower and investment. 

The next working group meeting will be held in the first quarter of next year, to analyze future chip supply and demand and seek ways to ward off factors that destabilize the supply chain.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >