Court Suspends Validity of Answer to Controversial CSAT Question

Photo : YONHAP News

The court has accepted a students’ appeal to suspend the validity of the state-given answer to one of the questions in the national college entrance exam until a verdict is made on it.The Seoul Administrative Court on Thursday ruled in favor of a group of 92 students who filed a petition regarding Question No. 20 in Life Science II section of this year’s College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT).The Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation, which administered the annual exam on November 18, initially announced that Option No.5 is the right answer.However, some students disagreed and took legal action last Thursday seeking a court ruling while simultaneously demanding an injunction to hold the validity of the institute's answer until the a final ruling.This marks the first time the validity of a pre-given answer to a CSAT question was suspended since the national qualification exam was introduced in 1994.Nevertheless, the institute, which plans to inform all test-takers of their results on Friday, will also do so partially for the six thousands students who sat for the Life Science II test, with the score for that particular subject remaining vacant.