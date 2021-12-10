Moon Stresses Capacity to Protect Democracy from Fake News

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in stressed the need to develop a self-purification capacity to protect democracy from fake news at the U.S.-led virtual Summit for Democracy.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said Moon made the remarks Thursday night, Korea Standard time, at the closed-door leaders' plenary session hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.Moon said mankind has made unprecedented progress along with democracy, but is faced with the challenges of populism, extremism, inequality, polarization, fake news and hatred.Calling for serious consultation to discuss ways to protect democracy, Moon stressed that personal liberty and freedom of expression must be guaranteed but they should be in harmony with freedom for everyone.He underscored the need to guard against the harm of fake news while guaranteeing freedom of speech.The president also said South Korea will actively join and contribute to efforts to promote democracy in Asia based on its experiences of achieving economic development and democracy. He did not mention China in his speech.About 110 participants representing governments, civil society and private-sector leaders will attend the two-day virtual gathering, which is focused on combating corruption, defending against authoritarianism and promoting human rights. China and Russia were not invited.