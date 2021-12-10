Menu Content

Domestic

Test Takers to Receive CSAT Results Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

All test takers will receive the results of this year’s college entrance exam on Friday.

The Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation(KICE), which organizes the College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT), will distribute physical transcripts via schools or education offices.

High school graduates may download the certificate of their test scores from the KICE website (https://csatreportcard.kice.re.krfrom) from 9 a.m. Friday. Online results for high school seniors will be available from 9 a.m. Monday.  

Further information on the distribution and issuance of test scores is available on the CSAT website (www.suneung.re.kr). 

Meanwhile, the KICE plans to distribute test results with the score for the Life Science II section remaining vacant, after a court accepted on Thursday an appeal from a group of students to suspend the validity of the state-given answer to one of the questions in the section.
