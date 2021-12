Photo : YONHAP News

Home purchase sentiment has dropped below 100 for the first time since June of last year, indicating that sellers surpass buyers.According to the Korea Appraisal Board, the country’s weekly apartment supply-demand index stood at 99-point-two as of Monday, down zero-point-nine percentage points from a week earlier.The index, referring to the ratio of apartments available for transactions compared to those looking for housing, had been above 100 since it posted 99-point-nine on June 22 last year.The index for Seoul came to 96-point-four in the cited period, down one-point-six percentage points from a week ago. It has dropped for four consecutive weeks since it hit 99-point-six in the third week of November.