Politics Suspect in Land Development Scandal Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

The chief of a regional city corporation charged with receiving bribes from private developers was found dead on Friday in an apparent suicide.



According to local police, Yoo Han-gi, head of the Pocheon Urban Corporation, was found dead at around 7:40 a.m. at an apartment complex near his home in Goyang, north of Seoul.



Police were searching for him after receiving a report from his wife at around 4 a.m. that he left home early on Friday, leaving behind a will.



Yoo, the former senior manager of Seongnam Development Corporation, is accused of receiving 200 million won in bribes in 2014 from key suspects in a massive land development scandal.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office requested an arrest warrant for Yoo on Thursday.