Suspect in Land Development Scandal Found Dead in Apparent Suicide
Written: 2021-12-10 09:50:14 / Updated: 2021-12-10 10:37:02
The chief of a regional city corporation charged with receiving bribes from private developers was found dead on Friday in an apparent suicide.
According to local police, Yoo Han-gi, head of the Pocheon Urban Corporation, was found dead at around 7:40 a.m. at an apartment complex near his home in Goyang, north of Seoul.
Police were searching for him after receiving a report from his wife at around 4 a.m. that he left home early on Friday, leaving behind a will.
Yoo, the former senior manager of Seongnam Development Corporation, is accused of receiving 200 million won in bribes in 2014 from key suspects in a massive land development scandal.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office requested an arrest warrant for Yoo on Thursday.
