US Reaffirms Engagement Policy on N. Korea

Written: 2021-12-10 10:16:47Updated: 2021-12-10 11:35:17

US Reaffirms Engagement Policy on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has reaffirmed that the United States will continue to seek engagement with North Korea, stressing there is no change in its North Korea policy. 

A department spokesperson reportedly told Voice of America(VOA) on Friday that the U.S.' policy has not changed and the United States remains committed to achieving lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy with Pyongyang. 

The spokesperson added that the U.S. will continue to seek engagement with the North as part of a calibrated, practical approach in order to make tangible progress that increases the security of the U.S., its allies, and its deployed forces.

The spokesperson also said the U.S. has no hostile intent toward North Korea and it continues to consult closely with South Korea, Japan and other allies about how to best engage. 

The spokesperson issued the position when asked to comment on 35 Republican lawmakers voicing concerns about the ongoing discussion to formally declare an end to the Korean War. 

The lawmakers sent a letter to White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday, and argued that the declaration could undermine regional security if a nuclear agreement is not also reached.
