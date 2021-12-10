Gov't Hints at Tightening Social Distancing Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has indicated the possibility of further tightening social distancing measures amid a spike in COVID-19 infections that has lasted since last month.Park Hyang, who oversees antivirus measures at the health ministry's Central Disaster Management Headquarters, hinted at the possibility in an interview with a radio show on Friday.Park said that the government cannot help but consider diverse measures to restrict movement and contact unless the virus situation improves next week.Asked if the nation needs to return to strong rules such as restrictions on business hours, Park said the government is reviewing various methods to restrict movement, adding that the government needs to consider the weekly COVID-19 risk level before making a decision as well.The government started enforcing tightened caps on private gatherings and expanded the COVID-19 pass system on Monday.