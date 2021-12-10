Gov't to Manage Prices of 17 Items ahead of Lunar New Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will seek measures next week to stabilize consumer prices of key items ahead of the Lunar New Year, three weeks earlier than usual, amid recent signs of inflation.First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon announced on Friday during a meeting on managing consumer prices that the government will stockpile napa cabbage bracing for adverse weather and import ten-thousand tons of garlic, which saw a decline in production this year.Lee added that the government will bring in 30 million imported eggs this month amid rising concerns over avian influenza cases in the nation.He said that in a bid to continue such imports, the government will exempt tariffs on monthly imports of some 100 million eggs for six additional months next year, after announcing in June a waiver until the end of this year. Existing rates on these items stand between eight and 30 percent.In a bid to swiftly reflect the drop in global oil prices and the decline in fuel taxes in oil product prices, Lee said he will encourage related industries to lower retail costs.The vice minister also said the government will designate 17 items that often see a spike in demand ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday as key products that must be closely monitored. Such items include napa cabbage, apples, jujubes and rice.