The National Assembly on Thursday passed a revised bill seeking to provide compensation to the victims of the April 3 Jeju Uprising.The passage comes about nine months after the bill was submitted to parliament.Some ten-thousand victims or their families are set to receive up to 90 million won each over the course of five years, starting from next year. Around 180 billion won has been earmarked in next year’s budget for the compensation.The Jeju Uprising took place in 1948 amid a deepening ideological divide on the Korean Peninsula before the Korean War and is estimated to have claimed the lives of as many as 30-thousand people, many of whom were civilians.