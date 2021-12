Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s top court upheld a 13-year prison term for former national speed skating coach Cho Jae-beom for sexually abusing short track star Shim Suk-hee.The Supreme Court issued the ruling on Friday, supporting a lower court decision in September.The top court also upheld an order for Cho to be restricted from working at children or teenager-related facilities for seven years upon release and to undergo 200 hours in a sex offender treatment program.Cho was convicted of sexually assaulting Shim on 27 occasions from August 2014, when Shim was about 17, to December 2017, just before the PyeongChang Olympics, at seven locations, including national team training venues.