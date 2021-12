Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop superstars BTS have been selected as the most-mentioned people on Twitter in 2021, making the list for the fifth year in a row.The social network service revealed the assessment on Friday after analyzing tweets posted between January 1 and December 15 of this year.Twitter added that mega-hit Netflix series "Squid Game" was the third most tweeted about TV program across the globe.In terms of domestic tweets, COVID-19 topped the list for keywords in South Korea for the second consecutive year.For most tweeted about people in South Korea, volleyball star Kim Yeon-koung topped the list. She was followed by Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong and Jeong-in, a 16-month-old girl who died last October after suffering months of abuse by her adoptive parents.