Top Diplomats from G7 to Cement Unity against China's Aggression

Photo : YONHAP News

Top diplomats from the Group of Seven(G7) nations are expected to strengthen solidarity against possible aggression and human rights abuses by China and expand diplomacy when they gather for talks this weekend.The three-day G7 Summit of Foreign and Development Ministers in Liverpool, England, opens Friday. Representatives from South Korea, Australia, India, South Africa, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) were invited as guests.The diplomatic event follows this week's U.S.-led Summit for Democracy, where the heads of more than 100 countries and regions are discussing enhancing democracy and promoting human rights, in an apparent attempt to ramp up pressure against China and Russia.While British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the participants will discuss establishing a "network of liberty," they may also discuss collectively staging a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.Major U.S. allies, including Britain, Australia and Canada, have so far announced that they will follow the U.S. in not sending a government delegation to the Beijing Games in February. South Korea, another U.S. ally, said it is not considering the move.Amid frayed Seoul-Tokyo ties, attention is also drawn to whether South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong will meet with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi for the first time since Hayashi took office last month.