S. Korea, US Reportedly Launched Talks on Moving Up FOC Assessment

Military officials from South Korea and the United States reportedly launched talks on moving up the assessment of the allies’ preparation for the transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) to earlier next year.According to military sources on Friday, Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chairman Gen. Won In-choul and Gen. Paul LaCamera, chief of the Combined Forces Command(CFC), held a closed-door meeting the previous day.The allies reportedly consulted on advancing the second-phase full operational capability(FOC) assessment of the future CFC under Seoul's leadership, originally slated for the second half of next year.A source familiar with Thursday's talks said LaCamera listened to Seoul's call to conduct the assessment in the first half, adding that the two sides will continue discussions in the future.The assessment, a key part of preparation for the OPCON transfer, has been delayed due in part to differences during the Donald Trump administration, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.If the allies agree to an earlier assessment, the transfer process could pick up speed under South Korea's incoming government.