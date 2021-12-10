US Hosts 1st Summit for Democracy amid Opposition from China, Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States opened the first-ever Summit for Democracy, running through Friday, inviting government and private sector representatives from 110 countries and regions.In his opening remarks on Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. will lead efforts toward the global recovery of democracy, before urging cooperation from the participants.Biden also pledged 424 million dollars, or almost 500 billion won, to help build global democracy.In an apparent reference to China and Russia, Biden said outside autocrats advance power, export and expand their influence globally, and justify their repressive policies and practices as a more efficient way to address challenges.At a forum hosted by Indonesia on Thursday, China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi slammed the U.S. for damaging democracy by establishing the framework. Earlier, Chinese and Russian ambassadors in the U.S. opposed the summit, calling it an "evident product of Cold War mentality."