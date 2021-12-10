US Diplomat Calls S. Korea-US Alliance 'Ironclad,' Confirms Talks on War-Ending Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations on Thursday described the South Korea-U.S. alliance as ironclad, adding that the U.S. is in close consultation with its allies on declaring a formal end to the Korean War.At a press briefing on the 2021 Seoul UN Peacekeeping Ministerial held this week, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the ironclad alliance is based on mutual trust and shared values on the economy and democracy.The ambassador said the alliance will continue to be at the center of regional peace, security and prosperity, citing that the allies have joined efforts in defending democracy, promoting human rights, tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and climate crisis.When asked about the war-ending declaration, the U.S. diplomat said Washington continues to seek sustainable peace on the peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy with North Korea and that there is no hostile intent.The ambassador said the Joe Biden administration has always been prepared for talks with North Korea without any preconditions and has clearly expressed hope for the North's positive response.She added that the U.S. is closely consulting with allies, including South Korea and Japan, on ways to engage with the North to guarantee peace and security for countries affected by the regime's actions.