Extra Antivirus Measures Could Be Announced if Infection Surge Continues

Written: 2021-12-10 15:07:05Updated: 2021-12-10 15:33:45

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities said if the surge in COVID-19 infections continues, extraordinary measures could be announced next week, such as caps on private gatherings and restrictions on business hours.

In an online briefing Friday, senior health official Lee Ki-il said the special measures could come if the current trend of over seven-thousand cases a day is not contained and further escalates. 

Lee said limits on personal gatherings and business hours are under review, a reminder of the strongest curbs enforced at the peak of the fourth wave. At that time, gatherings were limited to four people and businesses had to close at 9 p.m.

The official promised to do as much as possible to prevent a lockdown and exert efforts to secure more hospital beds within the bounds of the latest stepped-up measures, one of which was expanding the COVID-19 pass system.
