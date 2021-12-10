DP Candidate Declares Start of 'Great Unity,' PPP Candidate Pledges Support for Disabled

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung declared the beginning of "great unity," while the main opposition People Power Party’s(PPP) Yoon Suk Yeol proposed expanding state responsibility in protecting the socially vulnerable.On Friday, Kim Kwan-young and Chae Yi-bae, former conservative lawmakers from the now-defunct Bareunmirae Party, joined the DP. They are the first to join since Lee called for unity within the ruling camp ahead of the March 9 presidential race.Kim said he will not refrain from criticism, while Chae proposed to Kim Chong-in, general chairman of the PPP's election committee, that the two sides hold a public debate on economic democratization.PPP candidate Yoon, who attended a leadership conference led by groups representing disabled people, pledged to implement policies to provide customized support for the community.Former PPP lawmaker Yun Hee-suk, who resigned amid allegations that her father violated the agriculture law, will lead a separate unit under the party's election committee on preparing for the future.