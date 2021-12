Photo : YONHAP News

Shin Rok, a new rising star in weightlifting, won three gold medals at the International Weightlifting Federation’s(IWF) World Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan, becoming the first South Korean to do so.In the men's 61-kilogram class Thursday night on Day Three of the event, the 19-year-old won gold in all three categories, lifting 132 kilograms in snatch and 156 kilograms in clean and jerk for a combined score of 288 kilograms.Shin had a heated competition with Georgian lifter Shota Mishvelidze, who lifted a total 286 kilos, to achieve a record not even held by renowned Olympic gold medalist Jang Mi-ran.Securing his first individual victory at a major event, Shin will now focus on the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China next year and the 2024 Paris Olympics.