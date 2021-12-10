Court Dismisses PPP Candidate's Appeal against Suspension while Prosecutor General

Photo : KBS News

The Seoul Administrative Court on Friday dismissed main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol's appeal of a ruling in favor of his suspension by the justice ministry while he was prosecutor general.In its decision on Friday, the court said the dismissal comes as the plaintiff no longer benefits from the appeal, as the disciplinary process has ended and he has since resigned from the top prosecutorial post.In December last year, then-Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae barred Yoon from official duty and the ministry later suspended Yoon for two months over his alleged violation of political neutrality and other misconduct.Yoon immediately sought a court injunction on the disciplinary action and its ultimate revocation, after which he was reinstated by the court.In October, the Seoul Administrative Court ruled in favor of the justice ministry in the suspension lawsuit, which Yoon had appealed.