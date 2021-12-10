Menu Content

N. Korea Condemns Democracy Summit as Prelude to Division

Photo : Getty Images Bank

North Korea has denounced the U.S. for its Summit for Democracy, saying the country is not qualified and has no justification to host such a conference.

In a statement Friday, Pyongyang's foreign ministry criticized the summit as a prelude to confrontation and division.

Quoting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's remark that the U.S. objective is not democracy but supremacy, the ministry claimed that Washington has exposed its intent to wage a political offensive on countries like China and Russia that pose a hindrance to maintaining its supremacy.

It downplayed the summit as a byproduct of America's Cold War mentality and accused the U.S. of being the world's No. 1 destroyer of democracy while it claims to be a beacon of light.

The first-ever Summit for Democracy, held virtually on Thursday and Friday, has invited government, private and civic sector representatives from 110 countries and regions.

During the opening remarks, President Biden met with some 80 heads of states including South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
