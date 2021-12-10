Domestic Seoul Court to Rule on Disputed CSAT Question on Dec. 17

A Seoul court will hand down a ruling next Friday on the answer to the hotly contested question in the Life Science II section in this year's college entrance exams.



Ninety-two students had filed a lawsuit disputing the question from the College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) which was penned by the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation. The Seoul Administrative Court said a hearing is slated for 1:30 p.m. on December 17 to settle the matter.



The court pledged swift deliberation to avert any disruption to the academic schedule but said it still needs time to review the case.



The students found errors with the answer to question No. 20 of the bioscience part 2 section and asked the court to suspend the validity of the state-given answer until the issue is resolved. The court approved the request on Thursday.



Following the decision, the Institute went ahead and distributed the CSAT results on Friday as scheduled but left the score for the Life Science II section empty.