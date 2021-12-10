Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Renewable Energy to Take up 70% of Power Supply by 2050

Written: 2021-12-10 19:31:08Updated: 2021-12-10 19:36:21

Renewable Energy to Take up 70% of Power Supply by 2050

Photo : KBS News

The government will raise the percentage of renewable energy sources in the entire power supply grid to 70-point-eight percent by 2050 and also shore up the self-sufficiency rate of clean hydrogen to 60 percent.

Also to drastically reduce carbon footprint in the manufacturing sector, the state and private sector will invest 94 trillion won towards carbon neutrality and provide 35 trillion won in policy financing by 2025.

The government on Friday announced net carbon strategies to this effect during a meeting held at the presidential office with leading companies in this area.

The goal is for South Korea to become one of top four industrial powerhouses that pioneer a low-carbon economy.

For this aim, clean energy will take center stage in the overall process of supplying, transporting and consuming energy.

Twenty-four existing coal-power plants will be gradually phased out by 2034, to completely suspend fossil-fuel generation by 2050.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >