Domestic Opposition Vows to Revise Nth Room Prevention Act on Censorship Concerns

Main opposition People Power Party chairman Lee Jun-seok has pledged to revise a law on preventing the distribution of sexually exploitative videos, raising his concerns about censorship .



On a social media post made on Friday, Lee said when enacting laws targeting specific crimes, lawmakers must consider their actual preventive effect and whether they may infringe on other rights.



The so-called Nth Room Prevention Act which took effect Friday allows Internet websites to delete or block illegal files shared online to prevent their distribution.



Some users raised the question of censorship, claiming their videos could not be shared in online communities though the content was not illegal.



Lee said standards on revising the Telecommunications Business Act were ambiguous and the revision also lacks efficacy because it does not apply to apps such as Telegram, which was the channel used in the "Nth room" sex crime case.



He said it can also severely infringe on the freedom of communication guaranteed under the constitution.



People's Party chairman and presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo also vowed to repeal the surveillance law which he says censors the public's video materials.