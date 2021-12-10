US-led Summit for Democracy Ends 2-day Run

Photo : KBS News

The first-ever Summit for Democracy hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and attended virtually by 110 countries has ended its two-day run.In closing remarks Friday, Biden called for global cooperation to defend democracy, saying that autocracies can never extinguish the ember of liberty that burns in the hearts of people around the world.He said democracy knows no borders and that it speaks every language and lives in activists, human rights defenders, journalists and protesters on the frontlines of this struggle all around the world.World leaders and private and civic sector representatives were invited to the summit, including President Moon Jae-in, who also gave a speech. Participants discussed ways to fight corruption and authoritarianism and promote human rights.In a press briefing, a U.S. State Department official said the summit is the beginning of tasks that lie ahead and by the second summit in one year's time, the U.S. and its partners will be able to present a joint outcome.China and Russia, who were not invited to the summit, accused the U.S. of Cold War thinking and attempting to divide the world and instigate confrontation.