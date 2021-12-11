New COVID-19 Cases at 6,977, Critical Patients at 856

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported just under seven thousand new COVID-19 cases.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday six-thousand-977 infections were confirmed throughout Friday including 25 from overseas.Over 53-hundred of the new cases come from the capital area, including more than 28-hundred in Seoul and over two thousand in Gyeonggi Province.Twelve more omicron cases have been detected, raising the total so far to 75.Eighty fatalities were also reported Friday, a new record, bringing the accumulated death toll to four-thousand-210. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-82 percent.The number of critically ill patients has risen by four to 856, the second highest to date.Meanwhile, over 81 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 83-point-six percent receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.