New COVID-19 Cases at 6,977, Critical Patients at 856

Written: 2021-12-11 12:34:30Updated: 2021-12-11 12:37:40

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported just under seven thousand new COVID-19 cases. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday six-thousand-977 infections were confirmed throughout Friday including 25 from overseas. 

Over 53-hundred of the new cases come from the capital area, including more than 28-hundred in Seoul and over two thousand in Gyeonggi Province.

Twelve more omicron cases have been detected, raising the total so far to 75.

Eighty fatalities were also reported Friday, a new record, bringing the accumulated death toll to four-thousand-210. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-82 percent.

The number of critically ill patients has risen by four to 856, the second highest to date.

Meanwhile, over 81 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 83-point-six percent receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.
