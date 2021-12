Photo : YONHAP News

Local gas prices dropped for the fourth consecutive week following the fuel tax cut in November.According to oil price information portal Opinet, run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of gasoline sold at gas stations nationwide fell 13 won to one-thousand-664-point- seven won per liter in the second week of December.The gas price had peaked in the second week of November at one-thousand-807 won per liter, recording the highest since September 2014. It has dropped some 142 won per liter following the fuel tax cut.The price of diesel also fell 13-point-4 won, selling at one-thousand-489-point-eight won per liter.Meanwhile, global oil prices went up. Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, rose a dollar-30 to 72 dollars 90 cents a barrel this week.