The number of COVID-19 patients waiting for a hospital bed in the capital region has hit an all-time high.The health ministry said Saturday that one-thousand-508 patients have been waiting to be assigned a bed for longer than 24 hours.Close to 300 people have been waiting for more than four days.As of 5 p.m. Friday, nearly 84 percent of ICU beds in the capital area were taken. The occupancy rate at infectious disease hospitals stood at 78 percent.Nationwide figures are slightly lower, but still in the 70 percent range.Meanwhile, around 22-thousand COVID-19 patients are being treated at home.