US Under State Secretary to Visit S. Korea Next Week

Photo : KBS News

U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jose Fernandez will visit South Korea next week for the first time since taking office in August.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, the U.S. official and Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon will hold a bilateral Senior Economic Dialogue meeting next Friday.Before arriving in Seoul, the under secretary will first visit Japan from Sunday to Wednesday.The State Department said in a press release that during his visits, Fernandez will meet with senior government officials to discuss cooperation on some of the most pressing global challenges including health and COVID-19, supply chain resilience, the climate crisis and protecting and promoting critical and emerging technologies.It added that he will also discuss ways to cooperate with South Korea and Japan to deliver a positive economic agenda for the Indo-Pacific region that will increase prosperity for the people of all three nations.In Seoul, the U.S. official is also expected to meet finance ministry officials and local firms.