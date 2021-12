Photo : KBS News

Four North Korean defectors reportedly entered the United States last month as refugees.Voice of America said Saturday, citing a Christian missionary group official, that a woman in her 40s, her two daughters and a man in his 20s were granted refugee status in Thailand and arrived in the U.S.The man told Voice of America that his business in North Korea had no future and he decided to escape.It's the first time in 22 months since February last year that a North Korean defector has settled in the U.S.Their numbers have plunged since the pandemic as Pyongyang closed its borders and stepped up surveillance. It also became more difficult for escapees to move to other countries from China.Since 2006, some 220 North Koreans have entered the U.S. with refugee status.