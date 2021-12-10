N. Korean Outlet Rebukes Agreement from S. Korea-US Security Talks

Photo : KBS News

A North Korean media outlet has blasted an agreement by the South Korean and U.S. military to upgrade their operational plans to better respond to Pyongyang's nuclear and missile threats.Tongil Voice, a propaganda radio broadcast, said Saturday that in their latest annual Security Consultative Meeting, the two countries agreed to step up plans to invade the North, which it said shows the U.S. official stance that it holds no hostility toward North Korea and South Korea's talk of peace is pure hypocrisy.The outlet argued the upgraded operations plan will further escalate a military crisis leading to an irrevocable catastrophe.The statement is North Korea's first response to the allies' SCM talks held in Seoul last week.While attacking both South Korea and the U.S., the North is believed to have adjusted its level of criticism by using a propaganda outlet over issuing a formal statement.