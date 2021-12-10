Students Passing Early Admissions to be Announced 2 Days Later on Dec. 18

Photo : KBS News

Early university admission application results will be announced on December 18, two days later than scheduled as a court ruling is expected on the 17th regarding the answer to a hotly disputed question in this year's college entrance examination.The education ministry said regular college admissions taking place thereafter from late December won't be subject to any change in the timetable.The Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation, which organizes the College Scholastic Ability Test, will provide test results online from 8 p.m. next Friday, based on the court ruling earlier that day.This applies to over 65-hundred students who took the Life Science II section in the CSAT, which includes the contested question.Universities will also then be able to verify applicants' test results and will announce successful early admissions candidates by no later than next Saturday.Ninety-two students filed a lawsuit disputing the bioscience question and asked the court to suspend the validity of the state-given answer until the issue is resolved.