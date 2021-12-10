Moon Embarks on State Visit to Australia

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in embarked on a four-day state visit to Australia on Sunday.Moon is the first South Korean president to pay a state visit to Australia in 12 years.According to the top office, President Moon will hold a summit with Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday in Canberra.Moon will also visit a monument for Australian veterans of the Korean War and pay his respects at the Australian National Korean War Memorial.On Tuesday, Moon will visit Sydney and meet with Anthony Albanese, chair of the opposition Australian Labor Party, and hold a meeting with Australian business leaders on cooperation in establishing stable supply chains of key mining products.Moon is scheduled to return home on Wednesday.The presidential office said the state visit will serve as an opportunity to stabilize supply chains of raw materials and key mining products, stressing the need to diversify import channels of key products.