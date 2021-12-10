Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Moon Embarks on State Visit to Australia

Written: 2021-12-12 12:37:28Updated: 2021-12-12 20:02:25

Moon Embarks on State Visit to Australia

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in embarked on a four-day state visit to Australia on Sunday.

Moon is the first South Korean president to pay a state visit to Australia in 12 years.

According to the top office, President Moon will hold a summit with Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday in Canberra.

Moon will also visit a monument for Australian veterans of the Korean War and pay his respects at the Australian National Korean War Memorial.

On Tuesday, Moon will visit Sydney and meet with Anthony Albanese, chair of the opposition Australian Labor Party, and hold a meeting with Australian business leaders on cooperation in establishing stable supply chains of key mining products.

Moon is scheduled to return home on Wednesday.

The presidential office said the state visit will serve as an opportunity to stabilize supply chains of raw materials and key mining products, stressing the need to diversify import channels of key products.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >