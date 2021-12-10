Blinken Conveys Value of US-Korea-Japan Cooperation in Talks with Japanese Counterpart

Photo : KBS News

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with his Japanese counterpart and conveyed the value of a trilateral cooperation between the United States, South Korea and Japan.The U.S. State Department said on Saturday in a press release that Blinken met with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on the sidelines of the G7 Summit of Foreign and Development Ministers in Liverpool, England.Department spokesperson Ned Price said in the release that Blinken reaffirmed the vital importance of the U.S.-Japan Alliance in promoting peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.Price said Blinken also conveyed the value of U.S.-Japan-South Korea cooperation for maintaining a free, open, interconnected, prosperous, resilient, and secure Indo-Pacific region.The spokesperson said the two sides discussed a range of regional and global priorities, including the importance of ASEAN centrality.