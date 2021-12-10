Deputy Trade Minister to Visit US for Talks on Supply Chain

Photo : KBS News

Deputy Trade Minister Jeong Dae-jin will visit the United States on Monday for talks on supply chains and other trade issues.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Sunday that Jeong plans to meet with officials of the White House, the Commerce Department and the U.S. Trade Representative office during the three-day visit.In the meetings, Jeong will reportedly discuss measures to follow up on the points agreed in last month's talks between Trade Minister Moon Sung-wook and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.At the time, the two sides agreed to expand and upgrade a dialogue channel to discuss industrial cooperation and to jointly address supply chain issues.The deputy minister will also exchange opinions with U.S. officials about Washington's plans to launch a new economic framework in the Indo-Pacific region as well as steel tariffs.