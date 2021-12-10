Defense Minister Vows to Support Pursuit of War-ending Declaration with Robust Readiness

Photo : KBS News

Defense Minister Suh Wook said on Sunday that the military will support the government's efforts to declare a formal end to the Korean War with its robust readiness posture.Appearing on a KBS program, the minister said he understands the government is seeking the war-ending declaration as an important starting point for denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and establishing peace in the region.He said the military will support the government policy with a robust readiness posture.Regarding his recent agreement with United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to update war plans against the North's growing missile and nuclear threats, Minister Suh said that it is natural for a sovereign state to establish war plans, calling it a basic duty.In the annual Security Consultative Meeting earlier this month, the defense chiefs also agreed to conduct the second-phase full operational capability (FOC) assessment next year to prepare for the transfer of wartime operational control slated for the second half of next year.Regarding the FOC assessment, Suh said that Secretary Austin ordered military authorities to conduct a review to see if it is possible to carry out the FOC in spring.