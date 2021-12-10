Menu Content

Study: Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Provides Strong Protection against Omicron

2021-12-12

Photo : YONHAP News

A new study finds that two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech have no neutralization ability against the omicron variant, but a third shot provides significant protection.

According to Reuters on Saturday, Israeli researchers at Sheba Medical Center and the Health Ministry's Central Virology Laboratory released the findings.

Researchers reportedly said that people who received the second dose five or six months ago do not have any neutralization ability against the omicron variant, while they do have some against the delta strain.

However, the booster dose increased the ability about a 100-fold, although it is about four times lower than the neutralization ability against the delta variant.

The findings follow a study from South Africa that found that the omicron variant can evade protection from two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
