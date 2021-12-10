Japanese Top Diplomat Urges Appropriate Measures from S. Korea on Wartime Issues

Photo : KBS News

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has reportedly called for appropriate responses from South Korea to resolve bilateral disputes over wartime labor and compensation issues.According to Japan's Kyodo News, Hayashi made the call on Saturday during a brief meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on the sidelines of a Group of Seven meeting in Liverpool, England.Hayashi reportedly explained Tokyo's consistent position on the issues of its wartime sexual slavery and forced labor, and strongly urged Seoul to take appropriate measures to resolve the issues.Minister Chung is said to have responded based on the position of the Seoul government.The two sides, however, reportedly agreed to promote dialogue between diplomatic authorities to restore a healthy relationship.It marks the first time that the top diplomats had a conversation since Hayashi took office on November 10.