Moon to Hold Summit with Australian Prime Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-will hold summit talks with Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Canberra on Monday.Moon, who arrived in Australia on Sunday for a four-day state visit, is expected to discuss cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and supply chains for resources such as rare earth and lithium, which are abundant in Australia.The presidential office said the state visit will serve as an opportunity to stabilize supply chains of raw materials and key mineral resources, stressing the need to diversify import channels of key products.After the summit, the two leaders plan to hold a joint news conference to announce the outcome of their discussion.Moon will then visit a monument for Australian veterans of the Korean War and pay his respects at the Australian National Korean War Memorial. He will also have dinner with Australian veterans.Moon is the first South Korean president to pay a state visit to Australia in 12 years. He is also the first foreign leader to visit the country since the pandemic started.