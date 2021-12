Photo : YONHAP News

The government will fully enforce the COVID-19 pass system as the one-week grace period expired on Sunday.Starting Monday, people are required to present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test to enter 16 types of multi-use facilities, including restaurants and cafes.Under tougher social distancing rules announced a week ago, private gatherings are limited to six people in the greater Seoul area and eight in the rest of the country. At restaurants and cafes, private gatherings may include one unvaccinated person.Violations are now subject to fines - 100-thousand won for individuals in breach of rules and one-point-five million won for the owner of the establishment for the first violation and three million won for second.Meanwhile, people are allowed to visit restaurants and cafes alone even if they are unvaccinated.