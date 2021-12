Photo : YONHAP News

More than one million doses of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive in South Korea on Monday.According to the state vaccine task force, one-million-148-thousand doses of the two-shot vaccine will arrive at Incheon International Airport on Monday afternoon.South Korea is set to receive a total of 67-point-49 million doses, more than 37 million of which has been shipped to the country as of the end of September.More than 18-point-seven million additional doses will be brought in by Monday.The task force said that the nation has secured 195-point-34 million vaccine doses, including the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.