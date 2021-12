Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of the Group of Seven(G7) countries have urged North Korea to refrain from provocation and engage in diplomacy.The G7 nations made the call on Sunday at the end of a foreign and development ministers' meeting in Liverpool, Britain in a statement of the chair, British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss.The G7 ministers said they remain committed to the goal of the complete, verifiable and irreversible abandonment of all of the North's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.The foreign ministers also expressed their support for the U.S.' North Korea policy.A similar statement was issued after the G7 foreign ministers meeting in May.