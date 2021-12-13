Menu Content

Foreign Minister Holds Talks with Top Diplomats of Australia, Philippines

Written: 2021-12-13 09:54:03Updated: 2021-12-13 11:31:17

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held bilateral talks with the top diplomats of Australia and the Philippines on Sunday on the sidelines of a Group of Seven(G7) foreign and development ministers' meeting in Britain.

According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Monday, Chung held informal talks with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne in Liverpool and discussed President Moon Jae-in's state visit to Australia. 

The top diplomats also discussed the nation’s upgraded ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and agreed to expand strategic cooperation in trade, economy, carbon neutrality, space and key mineral resources. 

Minister Chung also held talks with Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin on the sidelines of the event, where they agreed to strengthen substantive cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure and defense. 

They also agreed to cooperate on signing a bilateral free trade agreement in the near future, expecting the deal will contribute to enhancing supply chains.
