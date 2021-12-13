Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 5,817, Critical Patients at 876

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities reported more than 58-hundred new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with the number of critically ill patients staying above 800 for the sixth straight day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KCDA) said Monday that five-thousand-817 new infections were confirmed throughout Sunday, bringing the country's accumulated total to 523-thousand-88.The daily tally dropped by over 800 from the previous day due to fewer tests over the weekend, but marks the largest figure for a Monday report. Compared to a week earlier, the number soared by nearly 15-hundred.The number of critically ill patients fell by 18 from a day earlier to 876, staying above 800 for a sixth straight day.Forty more people died, raising the overall death toll to four-thousand-293. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-82 percent.The number of omicron infections rose by 24 to 114.Of the new cases, five-thousand-783 were local transmissions, while 34 were from overseas. The capital region accounted for 74-point-two percent of local cases.