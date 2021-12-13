Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 5,817, Critical Patients at 876

Written: 2021-12-13 10:05:28Updated: 2021-12-13 14:37:13

Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 5,817, Critical Patients at 876

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities reported more than 58-hundred new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with the number of critically ill patients staying above 800 for the sixth straight day.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KCDA) said Monday that five-thousand-817 new infections were confirmed throughout Sunday, bringing the country's accumulated total to 523-thousand-88.

The daily tally dropped by over 800 from the previous day due to fewer tests over the weekend, but marks the largest figure for a Monday report. Compared to a week earlier, the number soared by nearly 15-hundred.

The number of critically ill patients fell by 18 from a day earlier to 876, staying above 800 for a sixth straight day.

Forty more people died, raising the overall death toll to four-thousand-293. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-82 percent. 

The number of omicron infections rose by 24 to 114.

Of the new cases, five-thousand-783 were local transmissions, while 34 were from overseas. The capital region accounted for 74-point-two percent of local cases.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >